STOCK UP: Four UGA Football Players To Know Against Western Kentucky

ATHENS - Last weekend we saw several Georgia Bulldogs emerge as playmakers against Tennessee State to start the 2026 season. During Georgia's dominant 63-3 win, several freshmen stood out, multiple quarterbacks got involved, and young defenders got some much-needed playing time.

With Western Kentucky coming to town don't be surprised if more Bulldogs emerge with big games. Here are some to keep an eye on...

TE Ethan Barbour

Last weekend we saw three different tight ends score touchdowns in Georgia's season-opening win. Breakout star Jaden Reddell, sophomore tight end Elyiss Williams, and true freshman Kaiden Prothro all scored touchdowns to start the season. Now, it's Ethan Barbour's turn to find the end-zone. He's back to full strength, has big-play potential, and is likely in store for his first touchdown as a Bulldog this upcoming weekend. He's one of the top tight ends on the roster still looking for his big "breakout" game. Don't be surprised if it comes this weekend.

LB Zayden Walker

One of the top young defenders on Georgia's roster, Walker is a playmaking linebacker who is hoping to see the field more and more as his sophomore season progresses. He's an impactful pass-rusher who should get several opportunities to attack the quarterback. He may not start, but Walker will absolutely see the field this weekend. Western Kentucky gave up three sacks against Nevada and could have a hard time stopping the fast-rising linebacker. Walker made three total tackles against Tennessee State and could have an even bigger gave against the Hilltoppers on Saturday.

WR Sacovie White-Helton

He may not be a new player, but White-Helton is someone still hoping to find his way into the end-zone in the red and black. The 5-foot-9 180-pound junior has yet to score a touchdown in his career, but like Barbour, White-Helton could get a big opportunity to do it this weekend against a sup-par Western Kentucky defense. One of the more experienced receivers in the room, White-Helton got his season off to a strong start in week one, catching three passes for 34 yards. He's a dependable option in the screen and short passing game, so don't be surprised if he gets a quick target or two around the red-area this weekend. His first touchdown will come at some point, and there's a chance it comes on Saturday.

DL Elijah Griffin

One of the most talented defenders along Georgia's front, Griffin has high expectations this fall as a sophomore. The former five-star prospect from Pooler, Georgia made a big impact last season as a freshman, but did not record a tackle during Georgia's dominant 63-3 blowout win over Tennessee State. Look for that to change in a big way on Saturday when Western Kentucky comes to town. Griffin is a big, physical defender that insiders have been raving about this off-season. With a quiet game one, look for Griffin to play hungry this weekend in week two.