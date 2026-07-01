Tae Walden Announces College Football Commitment - 4-Star Cornerback in 2027 Class

Tae Walden, a 4-star cornerback from the 2027 recruiting cycle has announced his official college commitment decision.

The final full month without college football has arrived as programs begin winding down their offseason preparations and begin to look towards starting their 2026 college football seasons. But while the regular season is right around the corner, teams are still diligently working on the trail in hopes of adding more players to their upcoming recruiting classes.

With this, numerous talented prospects have begun announcing their commitment decisions, with the latest being Tae Walden, a 4-star cornerback from Collierville, Tennessee. Walden has received numerous Power Four offers, and is one of the more highly touted players remaining at his position.

But while numerous programs heavily pursued the defensive back, it was Dan Lanning and his staff who proved to win the prospect over, as he has recently announced his commitment to the Oregon Ducks.

The Ducks have built some strong momentum on the trail up to this point, and were able to capitalize on it once again as they landed one of the top 100-ranked players in the country. Walden is the 22nd commit to the team's class, which currently ranks sixth in the country.

Tae Walden Announces Commitment to Oregon Football

Collierville’s Tae Walden Jr., who was selected as The Commercial Appeal’s Defensive Player of the Year, poses for a portrait at Collierville High School in Collierville, Tenn., on December 12, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to 247Sports, Walden stands at just under 6-foot-3 and weighs approximately 165 pounds. His speed and versatility make him an extremely valuable asset to his new program, and the future Duck will likely have a massive impact on the roster.

Walden was heavily pursued by Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs staff and even took an official visit to Athens in early June. However, their efforts were unfortunately not enough to land the extremely talented corner.

While missing out on such a highly talented player certainly is disappointing, the Bulldogs are still in position to sign an extremely talented class and will likely have even more additions before signing day. Below are all the players currently committed in Georgia's 2027 cycle.

Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

Kemon Spell, RB

Jaxon Dollar, TE

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB

Temorris Campbell, LB

Waylon Wooten, DL

Taurean Rawlins, WR

DJ Dotson, OT

Colton Nussmeier, QB

Antwan McKoy, DL