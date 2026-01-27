Targeting Penalty in College Football Could See Potential Changes This Offseason

The targeting penalty in college football could be going under change this offseason.

There are quite a few things in college football that people would likely deem controversial, but none probably top the targeting penalty on the list. Fans have been hoping and praying for changes to the rule ever since it was created, and now, it looks like they might be getting their wish to come true.

According to Ross Dellenger, officials plan to review potential changes to targeting in college football.

Targeting Penalty Potentially Going Under Change in College Football

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette (6) and defensive back Jacorey Thomas (20) tackle Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Cayden Lee (19) in the second quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Thomas was called for a penalty on the play. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

“We’re going to be having a discussion on targeting,” Steve Shaw, the national coordinator of officials and the NCAA’s secretary-rules editor, told Yahoo Sports last week from Miami. “That needs to be an annual discussion. It will be a focus discussion.”

It should be noted that Shaw said targeting will not be eliminated from the sport as they feel it has done its job in helping protect players and made the game safer.

“What targeting has driven in terms of player behavior change has been really good and the numbers reflect that,” said Shaw. “But how can we continue this trend of taking out more of these hits we don’t want in the game while being less punitive?”

Georgia had an example of this during the college football playoffs. Safety JaCorey Thomas was flagged for targeting against Ole Miss as the wide receiver was deemed "defenseless" and Thomas was ejected from the game. Despite it looking obvious that Thomas was not trying to strike the Ole Miss player in the head or neck area, Thomas was ejected and that was the last snap of college football he ever played.

So now, some have proposed that the ruling should go to a "flagrant one" and "flagrant two" type of ruling. Where if you are deemed a "flagrant one" targeting, the 15-yards still applies but the player is not ejected. Whereas if a "flagrant two" is handed out, the 15-yards still applies and the player is ejected.

“If we go to that, we have to be really good in our definition of what is a flagrant targeting call,” Shaw said. “The guiding principle is we cannot back up on targeting. It’ll be an interesting discussion in the rules committee and the commissioners will be a part of that discussion too.”

At the end of the day, it's a rule in college football that certainly could use some tweaks, and maybe after they change it, JaCorey Thomas could be granted some extra eligibility from the NCAA.

