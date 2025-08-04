Tate Ratledge Loses Starting Center Job, Still Expected to Start for Detroit Lions
Former Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge is no longer the starting center for the Lions, but he is still expected to hold a starting job.
Tate Ratledge was one of many former Georgia Bulldogs selected in this year's draft. The veteran offensive guard went in the second round to the Detroit Lions. Upon his arrival in Detroit, Ratledge was already appearing in the starting lineup, not as a guard, but as the team's starting center.
Frank Ragnow, the team's former starting center, announced his retirement during the offseason, which opened the door for someone else to start. Despite Ratledge playing right guard at Georgia during his career, the Lions plugged him in at center. It was mentioned during Ratledge's time in Athens that he took reps at center during practice and could play the position if the team needed him to.
However, it looks like Ratledge will be returning to the position he knows best, as Graham Glasgow is expected to be the team's starting center and Ratledge will plug in at right guard. Offensive coordinator John Morton made it clear that the decision was not based on Ratledge's performance at practice, but rather on the rapport between Glasgow and quarterback Jared Goff.
“I love how smart [Ratledge] is," Morton said. "And he’s just going to continue to grow. I mean, I thought he did an exceptional job when he was at center. I mean, that’s a lot mentally. Different snap counts and audibles. It was a lot and I thought he did a pretty good job. I’m really happy where he’s at.”
Head coach Dan Campbell also mentioned that Ratledge will continue to get reps at center, but for now, his projection will be at guard for the upcoming season.
