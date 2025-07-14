Georgia Bulldogs Ranked Amongst Top Programs of the College Football Playoff Era
The Georgia Bulldogs have been ranked as one of the greatest programs in the College Football Playoff era.
The College Football Playoff is entering its eleventh season since its conception and has re-shaped the way the sport is played. Since its conception, college football has seen some fantastic programs etch their names into college football history.
According to Saturday Down South, the Georgia Bulldogs are one of these teams, as they were ranked the fourth-greatest program of the College Football Playoff era. The Dawgs have made four playoff appearances, winning two national titles and appearing in three. The three teams ranked ahead of the Bulldogs on the list were Clemson, Ohio State, and Alabama.
"Georgia has some of the best individual teams, but Georgia doesn’t have the résumé to stack up against any of the 3 teams ahead of it in this ranking." Wrote Saturday Down South's Derek Peterson. "The Bulldogs’ winning percentage is fourth, behind Clemson, Alabama, and Ohio State. Their winning percentage against ranked teams is fourth, behind the same group. That same group has more Playoff appearances, more conference titles, more AP Top 25 finishes, and they all have multiple national championships, just like Georgia."
While the three teams ahead of Georgia may have be stronger in longevity since 2014, the Bulldogs are arguably one of the best programs in college football today and have been the best program in the country since the turn of the decade.
The Bulldogs will look to return to the national championship this season and add to their already strong College Football Playoff legacy. The Dawgs' 2025 season will begin on Saturday, August 30th, in Athens against the Marshall Thundering Herd.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily