Tyler Atkinson, 5-Star Linebacker in 2026 Recruiting Class Announces Commitment Date
One of the biggest remaining prospects in the 2026 recruiting class has announced which day he will be committing.
As the 2026 college football offseason begins to wind down, the majority of prospects in the 2026 recruiting class have announced which schools they have committed to. However, there are still some major players who have yet to reveal where they will be attending college.
One player who has recently revealed the date for their commitment is Tyler Atkinson, a 5-star linebacker prospect from the state of Georgia. Atkinson recently announced that he will be committing on Tuesday, July 15th, during the Pat McAfee Show.
Many believe Atkinson is one of the best linebackers in the 2026 class and is a player who has the potential to make an immediate impact for whatever school he chooses. Clemson, Texas, and Oregon have all heavily recruited the linebacker prospect up to this point.
The Georgia Bulldogs have also been heavily involved in the linebacker's recruitment and have hosted Atkinson a handful of times on the University of Georgia's campus. Should he choose to join Kirby Smart and the Dawgs' 2026 class, he will likely secure another top-three class for the Bulldogs.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- James Johnson, DL
- PJ Dean, DL
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
