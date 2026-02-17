Terrell Davis Tells the Crazy Story of How He Became a Georgia Bulldog

Terrell Davis goes through the crazy story of how he became a Georgia Bulldog.

College football has produced some of the craziest stories in sports history. Some of them good, some of them bad, and a lot of them come from the recruiting trail. Programs will go to great lengths to make sure they secure a player in the class. One of the more recent ones to come out is how Terrell Davis ended up being a Georgia Bulldog.

Davis told this story on Undeniable with Joe Buck. Needless to say, it's a miracle Davis ended up at Georgia in the end of it.

Coming out of high school, Davis said he got a few letters from programs that showed interest for him to play fullback in college. The school he ultimately chose was Long Beach State, the school his brother was currently attending and Hall of Fame coach George Allen had just taken the head coaching job.

Davis goes on to talk about how he worked his way up from scout team because he "didn't ease up on the defense" and eventually got to play in games on Saturdays.

After the season concluded, Coach Allen passes away at the age of 72. On top of that, the following season, Davis goes on to break both of his ankles. One during spring practice and another during the season. That sparks the thought of football maybe not being in the cards for Davis. It especially was the thought when the players were called in that year to learn the football program was being shut down for financial reasons.

However, that's when a new door opened for Davis.

How Terrell Davis Ended Up Being a Georgia Bulldog

Denver Broncos -- Terrell Davis, 1995-2001, 7,607 yards Xxx Ia01 Broncos 08 S Fbn Co | USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

"I came home one day to my dorm room," Davis said. "On my answering machine, there's a recruiter from the University of Georgia that calls, his name is Bob Pittard, and they're interested in bringing me out for a visit and to give him a call back. I just didn't understand how Georgia found out about Long Beach State. It made the national news when the program dropped. So he called one of the coaches and asked him, 'Do you guys have any players on your team that could play in the SEC?' And the coaches said, 'Yes, we have one player. His name is Terrell Davis.' So that's why they ended up calling."

In three years at Georgia, Davis went on to rush for 1,657 yards, 14 touchdowns and averaged 5.2 yards per attempt. He was drafted in the sixth round by the Denver Broncos in 1995, where he would win two Super Bowls, a Super Bowl MVP, be named MVP of the league and earn first-team All-Pro honors three times. He has since been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

So Davis went from being an after thought coming out of high school, to nearly quitting football all together, to playing at the University of Georgia and to playing in the NFL and becoming a hall of famer. Quite the roller coaster ride to say the least.

