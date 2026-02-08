What's on the Line for the Georgia Bulldogs in Super Bowl? - Seahawks vs Patriots

What's on the line for Georgia's football program in this year's Super Bowl between the Seahawks and Patriots?

The big day has officially arrived. The last football game of the season until August when college football kickoff again. The New England Partiots and the Seattle Seahawks will be battling for this year's Super Bowl tonight at Levi's Stadium.

Obviously we all know what is on the line for these two organizations but what is on the line for the Georgia Bulldogs? They may not be competing for a championship themselves, but they do have several former players that will be on Sunday night.

For the New England Patriots, it's former center Jared Wilson. He has started in 13 games for the Patriots this season, predominantly playing guard. Something he did not do much of at the college level. Wilson would join an elite list of former Bulldogs if the Patriots are victorious tonight.

Former Georgia Bulldogs Could Make History with Super Bowl Win

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center Jared Wilson (58) in coverage during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Two other former Bulldogs won the Super Bowl with the Patriots during their rookie season. Sony Michel won it back in 2018. Michel had 18 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown as the Patriots went on to defeat the Rams. Mitchell was part of the epic comeback for the Patriots against the Atlanta Falcons in 2016. He had six receptions for 70 yards in that game.

Needless to say, Georgia's players have benefited from the long line of sucess for the Patriots and the Patriots have benefited from the talent Georgia has spewed into the professional football league.

For the Seattle Seahawks, it's former running back Kenny McIntosh. Unfortunately for McIntosh, he is on the injury reserve and has been all season due to an ACL tear he suffered back in July of last year. During the 2024 season, McIntosh had 31 carries for 172 yards.

Regardless, if the Seahawks win tonight, it would be their second Super Bowl win in franchise history. The first came during the 2013 season, when the Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos.

McIntosh would join Chris Clemons amongst the list of former Bulldogs to win a Super Bowl with the Seahawks. Clemons had three tackles and tackle for loss in the 2013 Super Bowl. He played at Georgia from 1999-2002 and went undrafted in 2003. Despite that, he played in the NFL from 2013 until 2016 and had 69 career sacks.

A Seattle win would also mean a Super Bowl ring for former Georgia football coach Mike Macdonald. He was a defensive quality control assistant and graduate assistant from 2010-2013. He also graduated from the University of Georgia.

The Super Bowl will kickoff at 6:30 PM ET and will be broadcasted on NBC.

