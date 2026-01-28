Texas Longhorns Expected to Hire Georgia Bulldogs Staff Member Ahead of 2026 Season

The Texas Longhorns are expected to hire a former Georgia Bulldogs staffer to the team's coaching staff ahead of the 2026 college football season.

The college football offseason frequently provides major headlines surrounding player departures, coaching changes, and other major storylines that often captures the attention of many fans and experts.

The latest news to do so involves the Texas Longhorns, as the program is expected to hire Georgia Bulldogs staffer Garrett Cox to their staff ahead of the 2026 season. According to reports, Cox will serve as a senior defensive analyst for the Longhorns.

Cox was brought on by the Bulldogs' coaching staff in February of 2025, where he diligently worked behind the scenes to improve the team's output on the defensive side of the football.

Garrett Cox's Journey to the Texas Longhorns

Before his season with the Dawgs, Cox had spent time at TCU, Michigan, Tennessee, and Alabama, where he worked with both Kirby Smart and Glenn Schumann. The coach's background as a linebacker specialist was the presumed area of expertise he would be adding to Georgia's staff.

Now, Cox is set to work with yet another former Bulldogs staff member, as he will be working under Longhorns defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, who served as the Bulldogs defensive coordinator for a handful of years and had remained on Georgia's staff before being hired by Texas following the 2025 season.

The former Bulldogs staff members will look to improve the Longhorns' defensive output in hopes of helping the team secure another College Football Playoff birth. Sadly for fans, Georgia and Texas are not set to face each other during the regular season.

The Bulldog has seen a handful of former coaches earn new roles over the past few days. Earlier this week, it was revealed that former offensive coordinator Todd Monken would be the next head coach for the Cleveland Browns.

Monken was a member of the Georgia Bulldogs coaching staff, where he served three seasons as the team's offensive coordinator from 2020 to 2022. In those three seasons, Monken's offense helped lead the Dawgs to a pair of national title victories.

Coaching changes have become commonplace amongst SEC programs, and staff members rarely stay at one location for extended periods of time. While losing a staff member to a fellow SEC program can be alarming to Bulldog fans, departures such as Cox's are a very common occurence, and Kirby Smart and his staff were likely prepared for his decision.