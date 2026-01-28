Former Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken Lands NFL Head Coaching Job

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly hiring former Georgia Bulldogs offensive coordinator Todd Monken as the organization's next head coach.

The Cleveland Browns have found their next head coach, as the organization announced earlier this week that it would be hiring Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken. This will be Monken's first head coaching job in the NFL and his second coaching stint with teh Browns, as he served as the team's offensive coordinator in 2019.

Before his stint with the Ravens, Monken was a member of the Georgia Bulldogs coaching staff, where he served three seasons as the team's offensive coordinator from 2020 to 2022. In those three seasons, Monken's offense helped lead the Dawgs to a pair of national title victories.

Monken's most successful year with Georgia came during the 2022 season, when the Bulldogs averaged just over 41 points per game and produced a Heisman Trophy finalist in quarterback Stetson Bennett. Georgia would also complete its first-ever 15-0 season that year and secure back-to-back national title victories.

Todd Monken's Departure From the Georgia Bulldogs

Former Georgia Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken speaks with current Georgia OC Mike Bobo before the start of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. | Joshua l. Jones Athens Banner-Herald USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After three seasons with the Bulldogs, Monken began interviewing for other positions and eventually landed as the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator. There, he helped revolutionize the team's offense and produced an MVP season for quarterback Lamar Jackson in his first year with the organization.

Monken's departure to the Ravens was met with great disappointment by Georgia fans, and the former coordinator is renowned by many as the best offensive playcaller to ever coach under Kirby Smart.

While many fans hold Monken's time with the Bulldogs in high regard, his time in Athens was not without criticisms early on. Throughout the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Monken and his offensive staff were frequently lambasted for their choice to start Stetson Bennett.

Monken now becomes the first coach of the Kirby Smart coaching tree to earn a head coaching position in the NFL, and will be reunited with former Bulldogs defensive back Tyson Campbell, who was on the Dawgs roster for the 2020 season.

Despite experiencing similar successes with current offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, many Georgia fans have frequently called for Monken's return to Athens. Unfortunately for those fans, the latest development indicates that Monken won't be coaching at the collegiate level for quite some time.

The Browns will now be diligently preparing for their 2026 season, as the team looks to return to the NFL Playoffs in hopes of ending its lengthy Super Bowl drought.