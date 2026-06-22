The Five Hardest Matchups For the Georgia Bulldogs 2026 College Football Season
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As the Georgia Bulldogs 2026 college football season approaches, these five matchups should present the biggest challenges for the Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs are less than 75 days from returning to action to begin their 2026 college football season. With the offseason steadily winding down, it's time to take a look at which opponents will be the most challenging for Kirby Smart and his team.
5. Auburn Tigers
While the Dawgs have absolutely controlled this series as of late, the Tigers have given Georgia a handful of scares over the years. With Auburn returning a handful of key defensive pieces (including coordinator D.J. Durkin), and Alex Golesh expected to revitalize the team's offense, the Tigers could be a tough outing for the Bulldogs, who will be coming off a matchup against Alabama the week prior.
4. Florida Gators
The Florida Gators are another program that have not had much success against Georgia. That said, they have always been an extremely talented team. Now the team's talent will be combined with a new head coach in Jon Sumrall, who has already sparked tons of momentum around the program. Combined with the fact that this year's contest will be played in Atlanta rather than Jacksonville, the latest edition of the "Cocktail Party" could present new challenges for the Dawgs.
3. Oklahoma Sooners
The Oklahoma Sooners will head to Athens with one of the sport's most vaulted defenses and a quarterback who has some of the most dynamic play making abilities in the conference. While Georgia doesn't lose at home very often, the Sooners will most likely be an extremely tough victory for Kirby Smart and his program. Expect an extremely low scoring, slugfest when these two teams meet.
2. Ole Miss Rebels
Trinidad Chambliss is not a name Georgia fans will need to familiarize themselves with ahead of their trip to Oxford this season. But playing the Rebels quarterback on his own turf is a challenge the Dawgs have yet to face. While this year's Ole Miss team may not be as talented as last year. There is no denying that it will be one of the toughest matchups of Georgia's season.
1. Alabama Crimson Tide
Georgia may have exercised their "Alabama Demons" in last year's SEC Championship game. But the Dawgs are still winless in Tuscaloosa under Kirby Smart and the Tide will be looking for revenge after last year's embarrassing defeat. Defeating Alabama won't be easy, and there's no denying that it will likely be one of the toughest games Georgia plays all season.
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Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.Follow @Kirby_24K