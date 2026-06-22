The Five Hardest Matchups For the Georgia Bulldogs 2026 College Football Season

As the Georgia Bulldogs 2026 college football season approaches, these five matchups should present the biggest challenges for the Bulldogs.

The Georgia Bulldogs are less than 75 days from returning to action to begin their 2026 college football season. With the offseason steadily winding down, it's time to take a look at which opponents will be the most challenging for Kirby Smart and his team.

5. Auburn Tigers

Oct 11, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) dives for the end zone during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

While the Dawgs have absolutely controlled this series as of late, the Tigers have given Georgia a handful of scares over the years. With Auburn returning a handful of key defensive pieces (including coordinator D.J. Durkin), and Alex Golesh expected to revitalize the team's offense, the Tigers could be a tough outing for the Bulldogs, who will be coming off a matchup against Alabama the week prior.

4. Florida Gators

Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) pushes off Florida Gators defensive back Cormani McClain (25) in the second half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia defeated Florida 24-20. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida Gators are another program that have not had much success against Georgia. That said, they have always been an extremely talented team. Now the team's talent will be combined with a new head coach in Jon Sumrall, who has already sparked tons of momentum around the program. Combined with the fact that this year's contest will be played in Atlanta rather than Jacksonville, the latest edition of the "Cocktail Party" could present new challenges for the Dawgs.

3. Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) throws a pass during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Auburn Tigers at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday,Sept. 20, 2025. Oklahoma won 24-17. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oklahoma Sooners will head to Athens with one of the sport's most vaulted defenses and a quarterback who has some of the most dynamic play making abilities in the conference. While Georgia doesn't lose at home very often, the Sooners will most likely be an extremely tough victory for Kirby Smart and his program. Expect an extremely low scoring, slugfest when these two teams meet.

2. Ole Miss Rebels

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Cayden Lee (19) losses control of the ball as Georgia Bulldogs safety Zion Branch (2) defends in the second half during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Trinidad Chambliss is not a name Georgia fans will need to familiarize themselves with ahead of their trip to Oxford this season. But playing the Rebels quarterback on his own turf is a challenge the Dawgs have yet to face. While this year's Ole Miss team may not be as talented as last year. There is no denying that it will be one of the toughest matchups of Georgia's season.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) rushes as Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Zayden Walker (10) defends during the fourth quarter during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia may have exercised their "Alabama Demons" in last year's SEC Championship game. But the Dawgs are still winless in Tuscaloosa under Kirby Smart and the Tide will be looking for revenge after last year's embarrassing defeat. Defeating Alabama won't be easy, and there's no denying that it will likely be one of the toughest games Georgia plays all season.