It is plain and simple. This is the farthest away Georgia and Georgia Tech football have been from each other since the 2021 season.

The Dawgs were the best team in college football and the eventual national champion when Georgia traveled a little over an hour west to dismantle Georgia Tech 45-0. This matchup has been far more competitive since that shutout in Atlanta, but this weekend' s game is shaping up to produce a similar result.

Kirby Smart has led Georgia to being the nation’s top team again this season, and the Dawgs are the favorite to win the national championship. Georgia has the sole lead in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) standings, and will await the results of this weekend to see who it will play in the SEC Championship Game.

Georgia Tech has two Power Four wins this season and just three altogether. The Yellow Jackets have just one win over the last six games. Only one of Georgia Tech’s losses have been decided by one score.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The Yellow Jackets aren’t a good football team. Georgia Tech has scored 32 touchdowns compared to Georgia’s 58. There isn’t a single major statistic in which Tech is close to Georgia.

The Dawgs are a 35.5-point favorite for this game on Saturday. That is the biggest line for a Georgia game outside of the Western Kentucky and Tennessee State matchups in September.

There has been no evidence that tells us that this game will be competitive. Georgia Tech has struggled to keep up week in and week out. Georgia has been involved in just two games that were decided by one score. The Dawgs have beaten every other team by at least three scores, if not more. In fact, Georgia has beaten every other than Alabama and Florida by at least 24 points.

Something a little unusual happened in Smart’s Monday press conference. He almost always starts off by giving a ton of respect to the team Georgia is preparing to face and talking about how talented they are. He gave his respect to Brent Key and the program, but he didn’t specifically compliment their squad or say that they do anything well.

Key in the past has said that Georgia Tech will focus on beating Georgia 365 days out of the year. The Yellow Jackets have nothing to lose except maybe pride. We will see if they give the Dawgs a fight in Athens.