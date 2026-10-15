Injury Report: Kirby Smart is Right to be Concerned About "Banged Up" Georgia Football
In this story:
ATHENS - Three players thought to be major contributors to Georgia football’s 2026 season will not play against the Auburn Tigers this weekend.
UGA RB Chauncey Bowens, WR Isiah Canion and Auburn transfer and UGA DL Amaris Williams are all listed as “out” on Wednesday night’s SEC injury report that schools are mandated to complete by conference rule.
Amaris Williams has been out for some time, and was never expected to play in this contest, but his status as well as that of Bowens and Canion backs up coach Kirby Smart’s comments after the 20-17 win over Alabama Saturday night.
“We're a beat-up football team right now,” Smart said at Bryant-Denny Stadium. “We have guys out left and right, and to have both those backs out and Isiah (Canion) out at receiver - tough deal, but we responded.”
One of those two backs that didn’t play Saturday night was not on the injury report Wednesday night, either. Nate Frazier has only played a handful of snaps since Georgia’s lopsided win at Arkansas. He was listed as questionable for two weeks, and played sparingly against Vanderbilt.
Frazier was not listed in the injury report last week at all, but did not play at Alabama - meaning the Dawgs were down two of their top three running backs for the huge showdown with the Crimson Tide.
It gave Dwight Phillips a massive opportunity to step up, and he did.
“What a great kid, man. This Dwight Phillips, man, y'all don't know how special this kid is,” Smart said after the win over Alabama. “He hasn’t complained one time since being here, and he's so tough for his size. (Mike_ Bobo came to me before the game and said, ‘Hey, Nate isn't going to go.’ I said, ‘We have to give it to Peanut (Phillips). He said, ‘Do you remember that game when we were at Georgia, and they gave the ball to Torin Kirtsey, and he weighed about 175.’ I don't know how many times Torin carried, maybe 30. I said, ‘If we have to give it to Dwight that many times, he can do it.’
Phillips only had to carry the ball 17 times against Alabama to get the win. He ripped the Tide for 120 yards - including a 31-yard run. His 7.1 yards per carry average against Alabama was only slightly lower than his season of 7.6.
There was some other news for the Dawgs in the injury report. Star DB KJ Bolden is listed as questionable for the game Satuday against the Tigers. The Bulldogs are starting to get thin in the secondary as well as fellow safety Tyriq Green is listed as out for the game.
Meanwhile Auburn’s top linebacker, Xavier Atkins, will not play this week against the Bulldogs. In five games this season Atkins has 37 total, 7.5 tackles for loss and three sacks, three QB hurries and an interception.
“He's not with the team right now,” Auburn coach Alex Golesh said "We'll revisit it next week or, we’ll meet again on Monday here; keep it in-house in terms of anything beyond that. Really, that'll be the only piece of it that I'll be addressing, but he won't be with us this week for the game on Saturday."
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
After two-plus decades of covering the Georgia Bulldogs and the SEC, Dean Legge is one of the definitive voices in Athens and beyond. Legge has authored two books - DAWGSTRUCTION and DOUBLE DAWGS - with each chronicling Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' run to national titles in 2021 and 2022. Legge has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2005 and a Biletnikoff Award voter since 2009. He’s covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game, College Football Playoff National Championship Games, the NCAA Tournament, the College World Series as well as a slew of college football, basketball and baseball games. Legge graduated from Coker College in 1999 with a degree in Political Science. He played both tennis and basketball for the Cobras. After graduating, Legge completed his academic career at the University of Georgia where he earned a Master of Public Administration from the School of Public and International Affairs in 2001. In 2008, Legge was elected President of the Coker College Alumni Association. He served on the Board of Trustees at Coker from 2009 to 2017 and was a member of the Executive Committee, Student Services and Enrollment Committee and Athletic Committee in that time. Legge is a native of Tucker, Georgia.Follow Dawg_Post