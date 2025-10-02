This Stat Suggests Georgia Football's Best Days Are Still In Front of Them
This stat suggests that Georgia's best ball is still in front of them this season.
The Georgia Bulldogs had a set back this past weekend and they will look to get back into the win column against the Kentucky Wildcats at home in week six. The Bulldogs have some problems that they need to solve if they want to content for a national title this season, but there is a good reason to believe that Georgia's best ball is still in front of them.
The Next Round released a graphic that broke the down roster make up for each and every team in the SEC based on the number of members in each class. The Bulldogs have the second-most freshmen on their roster at 46.5 percent, only behind Tennessee who is sitting at 49.5 percent. Georgia also has the fourth-fewest number of seniors in the conference sitting at 11.6 percent.
It's a very young football team for Georgia to say the least and that's something that Kirby Smart talked about during the offseason. How it was the youngest team he has ever coached during his time in Athens.
With that in mind, it provides good reason to believe that this Georgia team is only going to get better as their players gain more experience and as the season progresses.
Just to continue to put things into perspective, even some of Georgia's "veteran"players could be classified as young. Quarterback Gunner Stockton is an upper classman by definition but he has only started five games thus far, Nate Frazier played a lot as a true freshman but it's still just his second year with the program, Kyron Jones is a third year player but this is his first year starting.
Kirby Smart has been connoted as one of the best player developers in the sport. There is a reason he has produced the number of NFL draft picks that he has over the years. So with that in mind, Georgia fans should be confident in this team's ability to improve and get better as the season moves froward, even after a loss to Alabama in week five.
