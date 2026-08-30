Once again, the Georgia Bulldog defense is expected to be one of the best across college football this upcoming season. It's an extremely talented group full of players who got plenty of big-game experience last year. Now, several are hoping to have a true breakout season this fall.

A defensive lineman to keep a close eye on is junior Joseph Jonah Ajonye. The former five-star from Texas has battled through some injures but has yet to tuly produce in a major way. He's seen the field, so he has played in big games, but this could be the season he really starts to produce in a big way. Yeah three is a big one, and the promising 6-foot-4 275-pounder has a chance to take his game to the next level this season if he continues to work hard and develop properly over the course of the season. He's made 10 total tackles and one start during his first year years in the program

In the secondary, junior cornerback Demello Jones has a chance to make a big name for himself in the SEC. Returning starter Ellis Robinson will lock down one side, and Jones appears to be the clear favorite to win the opposite cornerback job after a strong second season last year where he made 25 tackles and five pass-breakups. He's got an impressive combination of size and athleticism at 6-foot-1 185-pounds and should take a big step forward in his development this fall. He's a tough, physical cornerback who is still learning and progressing in coverage. Don't be surprised if the Swainsboro, Georgia native has a really strong junior year for the Bulldogs this fall.

At linebacker, everyone knows about senior Raylen Wilson and emerging star Chris Cole, but Justin Williams is another talented defender who is physically gifted with the potential to have a breakout junior season. A former five-star prospect from Texas, Williams stands at 6-foot-2 225-pounds and has made an impact both on special teams and as a reserve linebacker through his first two seasons. The third-year linebacker has made 38 total tackles so far as a Bulldog since 2024. He's someone who already has the trust of the defensive staff so it would not be surprising to see him play a much larger role in the defense this season.

An outside linebacker who continue to impress behind the scenes is third-year EDGE defender Quintavius Johnson. A consistent defender who started all 14 games last year, Johnson has a chance to go from a "really good" player to a possible game-changer this fall as a junior. Another physically-gifted defender at 6-foot-4 and 235-pounds, the Atlanta native is someone the staff is hoping will emerge as a dependable pass-rusher this fall. He's sound against the run, securing 35 tackles last season, but he's still progressing as a pass-rusher. Johnson sacked the quarterback twice last season but could be in a position to double or even triple that number this fall if he continues to develop over time.