UPDATE: Georgia vs Notre Dame Officially Postponed Following New Orleans Attack
Sources have confirmed that the Georgia vs Notre Dame matchup in the Sugar Bowl has officially been postponed following the New Orlean attack on Bourbon Street.
In the early hours of a New Year's Day celebration, tragedy struck as a man driving a white pickup truck plowed into pedestrians celebrating on the iconic Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana. Multiple injuries and fatalities were suffered, and authorities have reportedly killed the driver.
The attack has placed the Sugar Bowl's start time between Georgia and Notre Dame in limbo. Soures have confirmed to Dawgs Daily that the game has officially been postponed. At this time, there is no official start time, though the game is expected to be played on January 2nd at some point.
UPDATE: Kickoff time is officially set for January 2nd, 8:45 EST. This now gives Penn State a two-day rest advantage over whoever was to win the Sugar Bowl. The winner of Georgia vs Notre Dame plays Penn State in the Orange Bowl, on January 9th.
This article will be updated throughout the day as further information is provided from Law Enforcement and University Officials.
