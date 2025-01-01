Dawgs Daily

UPDATE: Georgia vs Notre Dame Officially Postponed Following New Orleans Attack

Brooks Austin

Jan 2, 2017; New Orleans , LA, USA; The Sugar Bowl logo is seen at midfield before the 2017 Sugar Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Auburn Tigers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images
Jan 2, 2017; New Orleans , LA, USA; The Sugar Bowl logo is seen at midfield before the 2017 Sugar Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Auburn Tigers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images / Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

Sources have confirmed that the Georgia vs Notre Dame matchup in the Sugar Bowl has officially been postponed following the New Orlean attack on Bourbon Street.

In the early hours of a New Year's Day celebration, tragedy struck as a man driving a white pickup truck plowed into pedestrians celebrating on the iconic Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana. Multiple injuries and fatalities were suffered, and authorities have reportedly killed the driver.

The attack has placed the Sugar Bowl's start time between Georgia and Notre Dame in limbo. Soures have confirmed to Dawgs Daily that the game has officially been postponed. At this time, there is no official start time, though the game is expected to be played on January 2nd at some point.

UPDATE: Kickoff time is officially set for January 2nd, 8:45 EST. This now gives Penn State a two-day rest advantage over whoever was to win the Sugar Bowl. The winner of Georgia vs Notre Dame plays Penn State in the Orange Bowl, on January 9th.

This article will be updated throughout the day as further information is provided from Law Enforcement and University Officials.

Other Georgia News:

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily

Published |Modified
Brooks Austin
BROOKS AUSTIN

Brooks Austin is a former college football player turned journalist and broadcaster. Follow him on Twitter @BrooksAustinBA

Home/Football