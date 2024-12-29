Former Georgia Quarterback Brock Vandagriff Announces Retirement
Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Brock Vandagriff has announced that he will be stepping away from the sport.
Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Brock Vandagriff announced his retirement from the sport of football earlier this week as reported by Jon Hale of The Lexington Herald Leader. His decision comes with one year of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career.
Vandagriff was a highly touted member of the Bulldogs’ 2021 recruiting class and broke numerous passing records during his time at Prince Avenue Christian School. Unfortunately, he could not earn a starting role as the Bulldogs’ quarterback.
After playing sparingly for the Dawgs from 2021-2023, the Bogart, Georgia native elected to enter the transfer portal where he would eventually join the Kentucky Wildcats. In his lone season as Kentucky’s quarterback, Vandagriff completed 57% of his passes for 1,593 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was eventually benched due to the Wildcats’ poor record.
While Vandagriff's plans for life after football have not yet been disclosed. The former quarterback has earned a communications degree from the University of Georgia and has been widely regarded for his leadership abilities on and off the field.
