Georgia vs Notre Dame Provides Similar Storyline to Previous Matchup
Georgia and Notre Dame's upcoming matchup has a similar storyline to a previous meeting between these two teams.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish are just days away from a Sugar Bowl matchup that will decide the fate of one team's season as the two battle to advance to the semi-finals of the College Football Playoff.
While these two programs have met in the Sugar Bowl once before, another storyline shares some striking similarities to a previous meeting between these two programs. During the Bulldogs and Irish's matchup during the 2017 season, the Bulldogs found themselves in an unfortunate situation as starting quarterback Jacob Eason had suffered an ankle injury that would sideline him for the Dawgs' matchup on the road against Notre Dame.
With Eason unavailable, Georgia called on backup quarterback Jake Fromm to make his first career start against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Fromm led the Bulldogs to a close, 20-19 victory over the Irish and was given the reins of the offense for the remainder of the season. Georgia would finish the 2017 season with a national championship appearance.
Just over seven years later, the Dawgs have found themselves in a similar situation as starting quarterback Carson Beck will be unavailable for the Sugar Bowl (as well as the remainder of the season) due to an injury suffered to his throwing arm during Georgia's SEC Championship victory over Texas in early December.
With Beck's collegiate career concluded, Gunner Stockton will be the Dawgs' signal caller for the remainder of the year. He will be making his first career start this Wednesday as the Bulldogs face the Irish in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Stockton served as Georgia's backup for the 2024 regular season and was called up during the second half of the SEC Championship. Where he ultimately led the Bulldogs to an overtime victory.
Stockton and the Bulldogs will look to repeat the successes that Jake Fromm and the 2017 roster enjoyed as they prepare for their matchup against Notre Dame. This will be just the fourth all-time meeting between the two schools in a series that Georgia leads 3-0.
