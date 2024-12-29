Georgia Football's All-time Record in the State of Louisiana
As the Dawgs prepare for their Sugar Bowl matchup, we look at how the team has faired in the Bayou State.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just days away from their highly anticipated matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The winner of this game will advance to the College Football Playoff Semifinal and will be one step closer to playing in the national championship.
The location for this iconic playoff matchup will be the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. A state that the Bulldogs have played in with little frequency but have an extensive history with. According to available history reports, the Dawgs have played 34 games in the state of Louisiana and have amassed a record of 16 wins, 19 losses, and one tie.
The majority of games have come from the Dawgs’ appearances in the Sugar Bowl as well as their road trips to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers. However, Georgia also traveled to Louisiana with great frequency during the early 20th century to face the Tulane Green Wave. Until 1966, Tulane was a member of the SEC and faced the Bulldogs annually from 1927 to 1938 in home and home matchups. The last meeting between these two programs was 1985.
While history suggests that the Bulldogs have struggled to earn victories in Louisiana. The majority of trips that Georgia has taken to the state were completed in an entirely different era of college football. The Bulldogs will look to improve their record in the state on New Years Day as they take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Kickoff for this matchup is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
