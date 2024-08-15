WATCH: Georgia Football Releases Kirby Smart Highlight Package
We are just 16 days from the start of the 2024 football season for the Georgia Bulldogs. In 16 days all of the preseason work will be done, the offseason will have concluded, and the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs will be teeing it up against No. 14 ranked Clemson Tigers inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta, Georgia.
Sixteen. It's a special number to Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. After all, before he was the sport's best football coach, he was just another college football player for the Georgia Bulldogs where he wore No. 16.
As we approach the season, the Bulldogs' social media accounts have released a highlight package from Kirby Smart's days as a player for Georgia.
The Bulldogs opened as 12.5-point favorites over Clemson earlier in the offseason. But as the game inches closer and closer, the line has continued to move in Georgia’s favor.According to DraftKings, the Bulldogs are two-touchdown favorites, as the current line is now -14 points in the Dawgs’ favor.
