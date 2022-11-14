Watch: Nick Chubb Shows why he's the Best Running Back in the NFL

Nick Chubb has been the lone bright spot in a rough season for the Cleveland Browns (3-6). The former Georgia star currently leads the NFL in both rushing touchdowns (11) and rushes of 20+ yards (10).

Last week, Titans running back Derrick Henry was asked by NBC who he believed was the best back in the NFL.

"That's Nick Chubb." replied Henry.

Sunday was another rough day for the Browns, falling to the resurgent Miami Dolphins 39-17, but Chubb did get a chance to show off his bowling ball-style of running, clobbering defenders on his way to a 33-yard touchdown.

Nick Chubb ranks second all-time at Georgia in career rushing yards with 4,769, and rushing touchdowns with 44.

