Skip to main content

Watch: Nick Chubb Shows why he's the Best Running Back in the NFL

Former Georgia running back Nick Chubb broke off another vintage run Sunday against Miami.

Nick Chubb has been the lone bright spot in a rough season for the Cleveland Browns (3-6). The former Georgia star currently leads the NFL in both rushing touchdowns (11) and rushes of 20+ yards (10).

Last week, Titans running back Derrick Henry was asked by NBC who he believed was the best back in the NFL.

"That's Nick Chubb." replied Henry.

Sunday was another rough day for the Browns, falling to the resurgent Miami Dolphins 39-17, but Chubb did get a chance to show off his bowling ball-style of running, clobbering defenders on his way to a 33-yard touchdown.

Nick Chubb ranks second all-time at Georgia in career rushing yards with 4,769, and rushing touchdowns with 44.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

20221112_RRD_UGAAA_03734-X2
News

Grade Report: Georgia's Defense Continues to Be Scary Good

By Brooks Austin
20221112_RRD_UGAAA_03853-X2
News

Georgia Remains on Top Latest AP Top 25

By Brooks Austin
20221112_RRD_UGAAA_03573
Football

Grade Report: Georgia's Offense Rolls in Second Half

By Jonathan Williams
IMG_7243
Football

WATCH: Smael Mondon Talks Georgia's Win Over Mississippi State

By Jonathan Williams
IMG_7241
Football

Watch: Christopher Smith Talks Defense's Performance Against Mississippi State

By Jonathan Williams
IMG_7242
Football

WATCH: Stetson Bennett Talks Georgia's Win over Mississippi State

By Jonathan Williams
20221112_RRD_UGAAA_00554-X4
Football

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Georgia Handles Mississippi State

By Christian Goeckel
USATSI_19421966
News

FINAL Score: Georgia Beats Mississippi State 45 to 19 in Starkville

By Brooks Austin