WATCH: Quarterback Stetson Bennett Completes an Impressive Ball During Rams' Practice
Watch as Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett completes an impressive deep ball during the team's offseason training camp.
The 2025 NFL season is nearly here as teams from across the league report to their training camps ahead of the regular season. As players pour into their respective practices, fans and experts are getting a first look at a handful of players since the 2024 season.
One player who has made some impressive plays thus far is Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett, who is currently battling for a spot on the team's 53-man roster this season. Earlier this week, Bennett completed an impressive deep ball to wide receiver Xavier Smith.
Although Bennett has had a handful of strong moments in practice, speculations have begun to rise that the Rams' quarterback will not make the cut for the team's 53-man roster this season. Despite this, Los Angeles offensive coordinator Matt LaFluer has remained extremely complimentary of Bennett and his progression as a player.
“He’s shown a ton of growth, particularly from two years ago,” said LaFleur. “A lot of credit to him, and also to [quarterbacks coach] Dave [Ragone], Jimmy, and Matthew. They’ve taken him under their wings, and it’s showing. He’s on the right track.”
Bennett will liekly make his first appearance of the 2025 season during the team's preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 9th. How the quarterback plays in the preseason will likely determine his roster placement for the team's upcoming regular season.
