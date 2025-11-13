What Georgia Needs to Be Prepared for vs the Texas Longhorns
One of the biggest matchups of the season will be taking place this weekend in Athens, Ga. The Georgia Bulldogs will be playing host to the Texas Longhorns. The Bulldogs are looking to solidify their chances of making the playoff, while the Longhorns are hoping to keep their chances alive this weekend. It is also the first time Texas will have played at Sanford Stadium.
Both teams are coming into this weekend feeling good about themselves. Georgia has had some shaky moments this season, but they are coming off their best game of the season vs Mississippi State on the road. Texas, on the other hand, had one of its best performances vs Vanderbilt before the bye week and is fully healthy coming into this week.
With that said, here are a few things Georgia needs to be prepared for vs the Texas Longhorns.
What Georgia Can Expect to See from the Texas Longhorns
Short and Quick Passes
Partially due to Texas' offensive line issues this season, Steve Sarkisian's offense has relied on the usage of short and quick passes in the flats or behind the lines of scrimmage. In their previous couple of games, Texas has been able to turn those into chunk plays and even into explosives at times. The Bulldogs need to be ready to rally to the ball and to shed blocks on the the outside to ensure Texas isn't able to pick up any extra yardage this weekend.
A Talented Defensive Front
There is a reason why Texas is second in the country when it comes to stopping the run. Their defensive front is very talented. It starts with Colin Simmons on the EDGE, but the interior players aren't slouches either. Add in the factor of Anthony Hill roaming around at linebacker and it really makes sense why teams struggle to run the ball.
If there is anything that the tape showed on Texas' defense, it's that there is some yardage to be had up the middle. Vanderbilt was able to get some push on Texas' nose tackle a couple of times and worked out for some nice gains on the ground. If Georgia can find an area upfront that they can exploit for some positive plays in the run game, that would be huge for the offense.
Ryan Niblett
Texas has been able to create some big plays on punt returns and it's because of Ryan Niblett. He leads the nation in average yards gained on punt returns at 24.71 yards per return. He has also taken two punts back for touchdowns this season. It might seem like a miniscule portion of Saturday's game, but it can quickly become a difference-maker if Georgia is not careful. When the Bulldogs have to bring the punt unit on, they need to make sure a return isn't possible or guys need to be ready to tackle.