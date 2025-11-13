Georgia Bulldogs vs Texas Longhorns Injury Update - Official Report Released by SEC
The SEC has released its official injury for ahead of the Georgia Bulldogs' week 12 matchup against the Texas Longhorns.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just days away from their week 12 matchup against the Texas Longhorns, as the two teams prepare for one of the regular season's biggest matchups. This will be just the eighth all-time meeting between these two schools, and it will be the first time the two teams face off in Sanford Stadium.
Georgia and Texas faced off twice last season, with the Bulldogs besting the Longhorns in each matchup. The first matchup came in the form of a 30-15 victory in Austin, Texas. While the second was a dramatic overtime finish in the SEC Championship game.
While less than a full calendar year has taken place since these two teams last played, both rosters have undergone some significant changes. One of the most drastic changes is the starting quarterbacks who will be playing in the game.
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton and Texas quarterback Arch Manning each took snaps against their respective teams last season; however, neither started in either of last year's matchups. The prospect of two high-profile SEC quarterbacks battling as starters for the first time has created a ton of excitement around the game.
Injury Reports Ahead of Georgia and Texas' Matchup
Given that this year's matchup is taking place in the final momth of the regular season, both teams will be heading into this matchup with a handful of injuries that could have a massive impact on Saturday's game.
Last year's SEC Championship matchup between these two teams saw a massive injury occur, as Bulldogs starting quarterback Carson Beck suffered a season-ending elbow injury. This resulted in now current quarterback, Gunner Stockton, taking over as the Dawgs' signal caller. Stockton would go on to lead the Bulldogs to a thrilling overtime victory.
With the kickoff for this exciting matchup just days away, the SEC has released an official injury report to provide an update on players for the Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns. Reports will be periodically updated as the lead up to the game continues.
Georgia and Texas will begin their week 12 matchup on Saturday, November 15th, in Sanford Stadium. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for approximately 7:30 p.m., and coverage will be made available on ABC.
Georgia Bulldogs vs Texas Longhorns Official Injury Report
Editor's Note**: This article will be updated as official injury reports are made available by the SEC. Reports are expected to be released at approximately 8:00 p.m.