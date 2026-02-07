How to Watch Super Bowl LX - Former Georgia Bulldogs Playing in the Big Game

Here is where fans can tune in to see former Georgia Bulldogs play in Super Bowl LX this Sunday

The biggest weekend of the entire football season has arrived as Super Bowl LX is just over 24 hours away from kickoff. This year's contest will be between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

Many collegiate programs will be represented in this year's game, including the Georgia Bulldogs, who will have two former players present for the contest. Those players are offensive lineman Jared Wilson, and running back Kenny McIntosh.

The Bulldogs have been well represented in Super Bowls over the years and are currently on a 24-season streak of having at least one former player appear in the big game. That streak, of course, improves to 25 seasons given Wilson and McIntosh's appearance.

McIntosh and Wilson's Career With the Georgia Bulldogs

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Both players had tremendous career with the Bulldogs that each resulted in national championship victories during their time in Athens. Wilson played for the Bulldogs from 2021-2024 and served as the team's starting center for the 2024 season. Following his career in Athens, the center was selected as the 95th pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

McIntosh was also a member of the Dawgs roster during the Kirby Smart era, and played in a pivotal role in the Bulldogs' back-to-back national championship victories. He was selected by the Seahawks in the 7th round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Unfortunately for the running back, he was placed on the injured reserve earlier this season and will likely not be active for the game.

Last year, Georgia was extremely present, as a whopping eight former players made an appearance in Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Of those eight, six former Dawgs took home rings, as the Eagles dominated Kansas City to the tune of a 40-22 victory.

While Georgia fans may or may not have a lot invested in the two teams playing for the big game, seeing former Bulldogs have an opportunity to win a Super Bowl is an extremely exciting opportunity.

How to Watch Super Bowl LX

Game day: Sunday, Feb. 8th, 2026

Sunday, Feb. 8th, 2026 Game time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET TV: NBC

NBC Broadcast Team: Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (color commentary)

Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (color commentary) Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Former Georgia Bulldogs Playing in Super Bowl LX

New England Patriots:

Jared Wilson, OL

Seattle Seahawks:

Kenny McIntosh, RB (Injured Reserve)