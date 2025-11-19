What the Georgia Bulldogs Need to Show vs Charlotte
The Georgia Bulldogs are officially out of conference play as they wrapped that up last weekend against the Texas Longhorns. Now, it's a matchup against the Charlotte 49ers for the last home game of the season. No, it's not a big time matchup that everyone is anticipating to watch this weekend, but there are still some things Georgia fans could takeaway from this weekend's game.
Georgia has shown over the last few weeks of the season that it might be a team that is ascending at the perfect time. The defense in the earlier parts of the year did not look like a typical Georgia defense, but now it seems like they might have settled in a little bit. More than likely, it's more to do with the fact that Georgia came into the season with one of the youngest defenses in the country, and now they have grown up a bit with the experience they have obtained.
If Georgia's defense can continue to showcase that this weekend, even against an opponent like Charlotte, that would have Georgia fans feeling good heading into their game against Georgia Tech.
Is Georgia Football Peaking at the Right Time?
Sure, it may not go down as one of the most impressive performances of the season, but the expectation around Georgia is that you outmatch everyone on the defensive side of the ball. SO if they can just put together a complete and clean performance against Charlotte, that would be a good sign heading into the final week of the season.
With that said, this should also be a game where the starters can rest up a little bit. The Dawgs will b e playing Georgia Tech on a Friday, like they did last season, so that is one less extra day of recovery the players will get. That means every minute that Georgia can their starters this weekend could go a long way. Georgia was able to get the backups in against Texas, so surely they can manage to do that against Charlotte, right?
Adding into that, fans would probably enjoy getting to see some of the star freshmen Georgia has stowed away this season. Names like Elijah Griffin, Elyiss Williams, Juan Gaston and Donnie Glover have gotten a lot of playing time as freshmen, but there are some others that are still waiting for their big moment.
Wide receiver CJ Wiley seems like he could be close to having his big introduction as he is next man up after Noah Thomas. Running back Bo Walker showed some flashes during the game against Mississippi State and there is a good chance Georgia fans get to see some more of him as well. There are plenty of other names worth mentioning, especially on defense, but getting some of those young guys more reps before the close of the season would a nice touch.
This weekend's game is set to kickoff at 12:45 PM ET and will be broadcasted on SEC Network.