What The SEC's Move to Nine Conference Games Means for Georgia
The SEC has announced they will officially be moving to a 9-game conference schedule beginning in the 2026 season, making an already tough Georgia schedule even harder moving forward.
The Southeastern conference has remained steadfast that the 8-conference game schedule was plenty tough enough for a conference that had 9 of the 10 toughest schedules in the sport in 2024. However, that stand finally came down on Thursday when the conference announced it'd be moving to nine conference games in 2026.
It's what is very clear to be a public debate loss for the conference, as On3's Brett McMurphy states in his original report, it took a "hard push" from commissioner Greg Sankey to move towards the 9-game slate. Here's what it means for Georgia.
What a 9-game Slate Means for Georgia
More Money
It's simple. The only reason SEC decision-makers moved to add another conference game is the fact that they are being enticed by an increased TV revenue deal. Because Georgia vs Arkansas rates considerably higher than Georgia vs Marshall. With Rev Share models coming to collegiate sports, athletic administrations are being forced to make financial decisions.
More Great Games
If your sole intention is to remain blemish-free through an already Top-10 schedule in the sport, today's news isn't all that great. However, if you love watching the Georgia Bulldogs play big-time football games, they just increased the odds of that even more. From an entertainment standpoint, it's a win-win.
6 and 3 Format
There have always been rumors that a move to 9 conference games would create a permanent three-game rotation that allows for staple rivalries to remain intact. For example, South Carolina was removed from Georgia's schedule for the first time since the Gamecocks returned to the SEC in the mid-1980s. There's a potential that Georgia could see annual matchups with Auburn, South Carolina, and, of course, Florida. The fear, however, is that this could threaten the rivalry with Georgia Tech.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily