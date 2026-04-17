What to Expect from Georgia Football's Quarterback Room During G-Day

What to expect from Georgia's quarterback room during the spring game.

While the Georgia Bulldogs do not have a quarterback battle occuring at the moment for the starting spot, it's still a very important position to pay attention to during the spring game. Gunner Stockton returns as the starter, but fans have not gotten to see the guys behind Stockton a whole lot throughout their careers.

With that said, here is what fans expect to see from Georgia's quarterback room during the spring scrimmage on Saturday.

What to Expect from Georgia's Quarterback Room on Saturday

Nov 1, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) talks with quarterback Ryan Puglisi (12) before a college football game against the Florida Gators at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

For starters, fans should not expect to see a whole lot from Stockton. He has been with the program for a long time now. The coaching staff knows what they have in him, so the most important part is that he is ready to go when the fall rolls around.

What's more important is for Georgia to get a good look at guys like Ryan Puglisi and Ryan Montgomery on Saturday. Puglisi served as the backup quarterback last season, but with Montgomery fully healthy this offseason, it could create a little bit of a battle for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.

So the expectation should be that Puglisi and Montgomery get the bulk of the reps during Saturday's scrimmage. The best way to get in good graces with Georgia's coaching staff at quarterback is to not turn the ball over and have the offense stay ahead of the sticks.

Puglisi has all of the tools in the world to be successful at the college level. The arm talent is there and he is the perfect mold for what most are looking for in a quarterback. However, he did turn the ball over against Kentucky in some limited playing time last season, so it will be important to see if he has cleaned that up this year.

As for Montomgery, this is the first real look fans will get of him since he got to Athens. He was rehabbing a knee injury he suffered during his senior season in high school last spring, but is a full go this year.

Fans can also expect to see Colter Ginn, Hezekiah Millender and Bryson Beaver some this weekend as well. Beaver got to Georgia in January after transferring out of Oregon.

Fans who are not able to attend Saturday's spring scrimmage will be able to watch the game on ESPN+. Kickoff is set for 1 PM ET.