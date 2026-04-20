Why Fans Shouldn't Overreact to Georgia's Quarterback Room After G Day

Why fans should not overreact to Georgia's quarterback room after the spring scrimmage.

The Georgia Bulldogs completed their spring scrimmage this past Saturday, and it provided a look at Georgia's entire quarterback room. Gunner Stockton returns as the team's starter with several names are competing for positioning on the depth chart.

Some players had a better day than others and it has provided some strong discourse amongst the fan base about who the better quarterback is amongst the bunch. Stockton was sharp as he was 7/12 for 76 yards and a touchdown but it was Ryan Puglisi and Ryan Montgomery who got the bulk of the reps.

Why Fans Should Not Overreact to Georgia's QB Room Following G Day

Nov 1, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) talks with quarterback Ryan Puglisi (12) before a college football game against the Florida Gators at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Puglisi was 8/19 for 86 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. Not a glamorous day for last season's back up, but it should be noted that Puglisi did not have the typical rotation at quarterback.

Puglisi took the first series following Stockton's first appearance on the field, but he did not take his second series in the game until there were about 11 minutes left in the second quarter. That can make it difficult for a player to settle in and find a groove. That's not to make excuses for Puglisi, but rather maybe explain why it didn't look the way many hoped it would.

Between last season, last G Day and this year's scrimmage, fans have gotten to see a total of 95 passing attempts from Puglisi. A very limited sample over the last two years and not enough to draw a permanent conclusion on a player.

As for Montgomery, this is the first spring in which he was fully healthy. Last year, he was still rehabbing a knee injury he suffered during his senior season in high school. Despite that, he was 10/18 for 132 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. It was the first time Georgia fans have gotten a look at Montgomery since he got on campus last year.

The player that seemingly stole the show in the room this past weekend was Hezekiah Millender, who went 9/15 for 103 yards, no touchdowns and zero interceptions. Coach Smart mentioned that Millender had the opportunity to grow a lot last season on scout team, as that provided him the ability to face off against the ones on defense a lot last year. Smart even cited Stetson Bennett and how he grew a lot playing on scout team last year.

Bryson Beaver, who arrived on campus in January, had a solid day as well. He threw for 101 yards, went 9/13, and had a touchdown and an interception.

It's hard watching spring games and to not overreact to the performances of players, but the reality is the coaching staff watches these players every day at practice and the fan base sees them once during the spring.

Coach Smart mentioned after the spring game that there were days where all three of Stockton, Montgomery and Puglisi all looked like the best player in the room. The biggest factor is Stockton is the most consistent player of the bunch and that's why he is the starter.

If there is anything that fans should take away from the scrimmage about Georgia's quarterback room, it's that they have a good starter in Stockton and several good options behind him that they can continue to evaluate and choose from in the future next year.