What We Know About Georgia Entering Fall Camp
The Georgia Bulldogs are less than a week away from the start of their fall camp. We take a look at the things we feel we know about this roster entering the preseason.
The Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off an SEC title and yet another College Football Playoff appearance in 2024. As we enter the 2025 college football preseason, this Georgia roster has a lot of new faces and plenty of players in new places on this roster.
We take a look at the things we feel as if we know about this roster as fall camp is set to begin in less than a week in Athens, Georgia.
Gunner Stockton is the Starting QB
Like anything else, there will continue to be an evaluation process throughout fall camp and even through the first part of the season, but Gunner Stockton appears to be this quarterback’s team and the leader of this roster at the moment. It’s not just his appearance at SEC Media days, the spring game performance cemented his role as the player who deserves the right to start this fall. Fall camp should be about further building rapport with the wide receivers and establishing comfort in the offense. Ryan Puglisis’s continued development is paramount for this roster; however, if Gunner Stockton’s legs are going to be used, they will need a more than capable backup.
The WR Corps Is Promisingly Deep
As the season concluded a year ago, Gunner Stockton’s No. 1 option on the outside against Notre Dame was WRs, Dillon Bell and Arian Smith, both capable players. However, as the season begins this year, the roster now features Noah Thomas, Colbie Young, and Zachariah Branch. Additionally, the Bulldogs added touted freshman prospects CJ Wiley and Taylyn Taylor who were both Top-100 prospects.
The Open Positions
We know that one of the offensive guard spots is up for grabs. We know the safety position will be highly contested. We know that Daniel Harris will be holding off Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones at corner. We know that defensive end and EDGE will be a heavily rotated position this fall. This preseason camp will be able solidifying the options available at some of these key positions.
