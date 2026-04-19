What We Learned About Georgia Football's Defensive Back Room at G Day

What we learned about Georgia's defensive back room during the spring scrimmage.

The Georgia Bulldogs hosted their annual spring scrimmage on Saturday and it was an opportunity for fans to learn some new things about this year's roster. The Bulldogs took a lot of snaps on Saturday which provided the opportunity for the staff to get a good look at some of their players.

One position in particular was the defensive back room. There were some questions at that position coming into this year. KJ Bolden, Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones were the known starters, but outside of that, there were questions everywhere else.

For starters, it's great that Georgia knows who their starting corners will be, but who will be providing depth there? Robinson and Jones were both sidelined during the spring game due to injury, so Jontae Gilbert and Braylon Conley got the bulk of the reps.

What We Learned About Georgia's Secondary During G Day

Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kj Bolden (4) after the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Not only did Gilbert and Conley get the opportunity to impress the staff, but they delivered. Conley had multiple pass brekaups downfield and Gilbert made some nice plays as well.

Conley transferred into Georgia from USC this offseason and Gilbert is in his second season with the program. Both players have multiple years of eligibility remaining, so the future of the room looks promising.

Khalil Barnes got the start at STAR for Georgia. Some assumed Rasean Dinkins would be holding down that position as he filled that role last season in the absence of Joenel Aguero. However, Barnes' extensive amount of experience makes him the perfect fit there. Dinkins will now battle for the second safety spot with Zion Branch.

None of the names already mentioned can feel comfortable though, because true freshman Tyriq Green is pushing for not just one spot in the secondary, but potentially all of them.

Green played snaps at safety, STAR and corner on Saturday. He even made an interception in the second half of the scrimmage.

So what did we learn about Georgia's secondary on Saturday? Well, we learned that Georgia has a lot of optoins to work with going into the 2026 season. The starting lineup is beginning to take shape and the expected depth options are known.

Now, the main focus for Georgia is making sure everyone is healthy before the start of the season, and figure out who is starting with Bolden at safety.