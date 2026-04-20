What We Learned About Georgia Football's Running Back Room at G Day

What we learned about Georgia's running back room during the spring scrimmage.

The Georgia Bulldogs hosted their annual spring game this pas weekend. It's the first look outsiders have gotten at Georgia's 2026 roster. Typically, in spring game formats, the running back room doesn't get a whole lot of work. Mostly due to not want to wear down the bodies of their players, but Georgia gave their backs some opportunities.

The Bulldogs brought back the likes of Nate Frazier, Chauncey Bowens, Dwight Phillips Jr., Bo Walker and added Jae Lamar from the 2026 recruiting class and Dante Dowdell from the transfer portal. Frazier unfortunately left the game in the 1st quarter due to "precautionary reasons" according to Kirby Smart, but outside of him, here is what we learned about Georgia's running back room.

What Georgia's Running Back Room Showcased on Saturday

Georgia Bulldogs running back Chauncey Bowens (33) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia held off Florida 24-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For starters, Bowens looked like he was back to being healthy while also looking even more powerful and twitchy than he did last season. He had nine carries for 45 yards on Saturday and his longest rush on the day was an 18 yard rush. Bowens and Frazier are expected to be the main backs featured in the room this year, and Bowens absolutely looked the part.

Phillips also had a very solid day in the backfield. Coach Smart described Phillips after the game as one of the hardest workers on the team and has continued to get better. Smart also mentioned that Phillips had to get tougher and he showed that on Saturday. He had a 19 yard reception and seven rushes for 29 yards and a touchdown.

Perhaps the most inspiring thing about Phillips from Saturday was Georgia motioning to empty and Phillips running out wide as a receiver. Something Georgia hasn't really done since James Cook and Kenny McIntosh were on the roster. If he can carve a role as a receiver out of the backfield, he could be one of the most versatile weapons Georgia has.

Dowdell also had some inspiring runs during the scrimmage. He had two rushes that went for over 20 yards. One that went for 27 yards and one that went for 28, totaling 51 yards on the day. The initial thoughts on Dowdell might have been that he would be Georgia's short yardage back, but he brings some juice to the room. Another explosive weapon the Bulldogs will have on offense this season.

As for Walker and Lamar, they are two young players that will be able to provide some needed depth this season. Walker had five rushes for seven yards and Lamar went for 26 yards on six carries.

All in all, it was a very promising day from Georgia's backfield. Not only did the returning players look improved, but the additions showed some promise as well.