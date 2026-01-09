Where the Miami Hurricanes Succeeded and the Georgia Bulldogs Failed Against Ole Miss

Breaking down where the Miami Hurricanes succeeded and the Georgia Bulldogs failed against the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Miami Hurricanes advanced to the college football national championship earlier this week, as the Canes defeated the Ole Miss Rebels in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl. The final score of the contest was 31-27.

The Hurricanes’ win over the Rebels likely brings some frustration to Georgia Bulldogs fans, as the Dawgs were eliminated by Ole Miss just a week earlier in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Given the results of the contests, the natural question for Dawg fans naturally becomes, “What did Miami do that Georgia couldn’t?”

The first answer, and perhaps the most obvious, surrounds the differences in the two defensive outings. Miami was able to hold the Rebels’ offensive attack to a modest 398 yards, while the Bulldogs allowed an offensive explosion of nearly 500 total yards in the Sugar Bowl.

In addition to total yardage differences, the Canes were also significantly better at getting off the field in third-down situations. Against Georgia, Ole Miss completed nearly 36% of its third down attempts. Whereas against Miami, the Rebels were held to just 20%.

Miami’s Biggest Difference From the Georgia Bulldogs Against Ole Miss

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Cayden Lee (19) losses control of the ball as Georgia Bulldogs safety Zion Branch (2) defends in the second half during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

But the most glaring of differences, and the main reason as to why Miami emerged victorious over the Rebels, involves the final 15 minutes of play. Both Georgia and Miami headed into the fourth quarter of their respective games with leads over the Rebels. However, only the Canes were able to secure a victory.

Georgia was obscured by Ole Miss 20-10 in the fourth quarter, despite heading into it with a five-point lead. Miami held just a one-point lead come the final 15 minutes. However, the Canes outscored the Rebels 14-11, which ultimately led to a win.

Under Kirby Smart, Georgia has prided itself on physically breaking down opponents and dominating teams in the fourth quarter and had even done so against the Rebels earlier this season.

However, that was not the case in their final contest of 2025. While there were plenty of nuances in the matchup, a difference in outcome in the final quarter would likely produce different results for the Bulldogs.

Georgia will look to find ways to be more dominant in the final moments of a game next season, as the quest to win a third national title under Kirby Smart continues. The Bulldogs will return to action in September of this year when they begin their 2026 college football season.