Georgia 2026 Football Schedule Officially Released

Georgia football's 2026 schedule has officially been released.

Earlier this week, some schedule news broke for the Georgia Bulldogs as they canceled an out of conference game with the Losuiville Cardinals, which was scheduled to be played in 2026. Some more news has now dropped as Georgia's official 2026 schedule has been released.

The SEC is moving to nine conference games next season and the opponents that Georgia will face next year have already been released. Now, the dates for those games have also been released. Here is what Georgia's 2026 schedule looks like:

Georgia Football 2026 Schedule:

Tennessee State at Georgia, Sept. 5

Western Kentucky at Georgia, Sept. 12

Georgia at Arkansas, Sept. 19

Oklahoma at Georgia, Sept. 26

Each program in the conference was given three annual opponents that will remain on the schedule. Georgia's three teams were Auburn, Florida and South Carolina. It's worth noting that next year's Georgia vs Florida game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA due to renovations at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville. In 2027, the game will be played at Raymond Jones Stadium in Tampa Bay.

Due to the conference moving to nine conference games, each conference team will have played everyone in the conference every two years.

Another change to the scheduling format is that every SEC team is required to play at least one power four out of conference opponent. Georgia already has that taken care of as they have their annual rivalry matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. It's also likely why Georgia mutually agreed to cancel it's home and home games against Louisville. The Bulldogs have also canceled their future games with NC State for the 2033 and 2034 seasons.

It was announced that Georgia and Louisville are working on scheduling a future game between the two programs, but at a neutral site.

As for now, the Bulldogs are focused on their playoff matchup as they came in as the No. 3 seed in the bracket on Sunday. Georgia will play the winner of Ole Miss vs Tulane in the Sugar Bowl on Jan 1. If Georgia wins, they will move on to play the winner of Ohio State vs whoever wins the matchup between Texas A&M and Miami.

