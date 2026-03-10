Why Georgia Bulldog Fans Are Focusing on the Wrong Things Entering the 2026 Season

As the Georgia Bulldogs gear up for their 2026 college football season, fans may be focusing on the wrong issues.

Many of the questions surround notable positions such as quarterback Gunner Stockton, the wide receiver room, and the defensive back room. But while there are some legitimate questions regarding these groups, the majority of fans are focusing on the wrong things ahead of the season.

Instead, Dawg fans need to turn their attention to the defensive line and the Bulldogs' development in the pass rush. This position group's success in 2026 will have a massive impact on how well the Dawgs preform in the upcoming season.

What Georgia Fans Need to Focus On Ahead of the 2026 Season

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Gabe Harris Jr. (0) defensive back KJ Bolden (4) tackle Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jamal Haynes (1) during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"Stop focusing so much on Georgia's quarterbacks and receivers, and start paying attention to what's happening -- or not -- along the defensive line. The Bulldogs' pass rush is nowhere near what it used to be, particularly those heydays of 2021 with Nakobe Dean and Nolan Smith," wrote CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello. "Last season, Georgia averaged just 4.2 tackles for loss per game, the lowest mark of the Kirby Smart era and two fewer per game than the previous season. If Georgia's defensive line had been closer to its old standard, the Bulldogs might have had enough to beat Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff."

During the 2025 season, the Bulldogs finished last in sacks in the SEC, and were unable to effect the quarterback enough in order to win a title. Despite this, the Dawgs had another extremely successful season, earning a second-straight SEC title and College Football Playoff appearance.

The Dawgs have made multiple moves this offseason to address these issues, most notably adding pass rush specialist Larry Knight to the team's coaching staff. The Bulldogs added defensive end Amaris Williams via the transfer portal. A player expected to make an immediate impact on the defense.

While there are a handful of questions surrounding the Bulldogs roster in the lead up to the 2026 college football season. Fans should probably shift their focus towards the team's defensive line and the ability to rush the passer.