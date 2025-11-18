Why Georgia's Matchup Against Charlotte Will Be Extremely Important for the Bulldogs
The Georgia Bulldogs' matchup against the Charlotte 49ers may not be a high-profile contest. However, it will still be extremely important for the Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for their final home game of the 2025 regular season as the team prepares to take on the Charlotte 49ers. This will be the first-ever contest between these two programs.
Georgia is heading into this matchup as substantial favorites, and it would take one of the biggest catastrophes in Bulldog history for the Dawgs to leave Sanford with a loss on Saturday. But while the outcome of the Dawgs' week 13 matchup may not be in question, the game still has massive importance.
Here are a few reasons why the Georgia's Bulldogs' week 13 matchup against the Charlotte 49ers will be extremely important.
1. Gaining Experience and Building Depth
Should the Bulldogs handle business early, the Dawgs will have a fantastic opportunity to give younger players valuable reps and help them gain experience. This would be massive for a Bulldogs team that appears to be gearing up for a run in the College Football Playoff.
2. Potential of Added Rest for Starters
Not only would giving younger players snaps be a massive advantage for building depth, it would also provide starters with some extra rest. Something that will be extremely valuable, given the short week the Dawgs will have in their lead-up to facing the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
3. A Chance to Get Starters as Healthy as Possible
In last week's win over the Texas Longhorns, the Bulldogs saw a handful of key contributors suffer injuries, such as running back Chauncey Bowens and linebacker CJ Allen. While a timetable for their return has not been determined, the possibility of having a game off or taking limited reps could be a massive boost for them returning to the field sooner.
4. Continuing Kirby Smart's Streak Against Unranked Opponents
In his 10 seasons as the Georgia Bulldogs head coach, Smart and the Bulldogs have been defeated by unranked opponents just three times, with the last defeat taking place in 2019. Smart is also undefeated against non-power four opponents. Maintaining such a lengthy streak will be a massive accomplishment.
5. It Will (Possibly) Be the Final Home Game
Barring the Dawgs hosting a game for the College Football Playoff, Saturday will be Georgia's final contest in Sanford Stadium for the 2025 season. It will be extremely important for both players and fans to turn in massive showings, as it will likely be the last opportunity to do so for the season.
The Bulldogs and 49ers will beign their week 13 matchup on Saturday, November 22nd. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for noon.