Georgia vs Charlotte Betting Odds - Bulldogs a Massive Favorite
The Georgia Bulldogs are a massive favorite over the Charlotte 49ers.
The Georgia Bulldogs wrapped up conference play this past weekend with a massive win over the Texas Longhorns. The Dawgs walked out of Sanford Stadium with a 35-10 win and a final record of 7-1 in SEC play. Now they face their final home game of the regular season against the Charlotte 49ers.
Georgia will close their season with two out of conference opponents. This week against the 49ers and then next week against Georgia Tech in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The 49ers have had a rough season this year. They are currently 1-9 on the season with their one win coming against Monmouth. Another power four school they played this year are North Carolina, in which the Tar Heels won by a final score of 20-3. The 49ers have managed to score 20 or more points in just four of their 10 games this season.
So as you could imagine, this one is not expected to be close and Georgia is not being put on upset alert this weekend. Here is what the betting odds look like for the Bulldogs' matchup against Charlotte.
Will Georgia Cover vs Charlotte?
Georgia is a 44.5-point favorite over Charlotte, according to Fan Duel. The over/under is set at 54.5.
Considering Georgia was able to play their backups against Texas this past weekend, it seems likely that they will find themselves in a similar position this week as well. The most important thing for Georgia at this point in the year is being able to rest players and get them prepared for the playoffs.
Georgia linebacker CJ Allen suffered an injury against the Longhorns this past weekend in the first half. He did not return to action and head coach Kirby Smart said after the game that he did not know the severity of the injury, but that they were taking him to get an MRI. If Georgia could buy some time for Allen to heal before the playoffs arrive, that would be huge for the defense.
With it being Charlotte this week, though, other linebackers will have the opportunity to get some game reps this weekend and potentially prepare for having to play in the absence of Allen if it comes down to that.
This weekend's game is set to kickoff at 12:45 PM ET and will be broadcasted on SEC Network. This will be the final home game of the season for Georgia.