Why Kemon Spell's Commitment is So Massive For Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs

Why the Georgia Bulldogs latest running back commit is such a massive addition to the Dawgs' recruiting class.

The Georgia Bulldogs made a massive splash on the recruiting trail earlier this week, as it earned a commitment from 5-star Kemon Spell, one of the highest rated running backs in the 2027 recruiting class.

Spell was once a member of the Penn State Nitany Lions' class, however, the firing of head coach James Franklin led to his decommitment and Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs swooped in to nab his commitment.

The running back missed several games due to injury but he still managed to finish his 2025 season with 1,755 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns. He also scored multiple touchdowns on kickoff and punt returns showcasing his ability to be an all-around playmaker at the high school level.

But while Spell's addition to the Bulldogs roster could produce Georgia's next star at the running back position, the running back's commitment has the potential to be even more impactful for Kirby Smart and his staff moving forward.

Why Kemon Spell's Addition is so Massive for the Georgia Bulldogs

Aliquippa's QaLil Goode (14), Gavin Wilcox (13), and Arison Walker (15) attempt to hold back McKeesport's Kemon Spell (20) from scoring a touchdown during the second half of the WPIAL 4A Championship game Friday evening at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. | Michael Longo/For BCT / USA TODAY NETWORK

For nearly a decade under Kirby Smart, the Georgia Bulldogs have aqcuired a litany of high level running backs that have produced numerous starters in the NFL. The majority of those recruits could be attributed to former running backs coach Dell McGee, who departed for Georgia State ahead of the 2024 college football season.

Current running backs coach Josh Crawford was hired as his replacement, and while Crawford was able to ensure that high-profile recruits such as Nate Frazier, Chauncey Bowens, and others joined the Bulldogs, questions about Georgia's ability to sustain its recruiting prowess at the running back position began to arise.

Now, it appears that those questions have been answered, as a Spell's commitment not only signifies that the Dawgs' recruiting prowess at the running back position will continue, but it could even be reaching another level thanks to Crawford.

There is still a long ways to go before Kemon Spell puts pen to paper and officially becomes a member of the Georgia Bulldogs roster, however, the fact that the highly-talented ball carrier has committed to the Dawgs is a fantastic sign for Kirby Smart and his staff moving forward.

As the offseason continues, the Bulldogs will look to add even more highly talented recruits to their 2027 class in hopes of building one of college football's most dominant rosters.