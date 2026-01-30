The Georgia Bulldogs are hosting five-star running back prospect Kemon Spell.

The Georgia Bulldogs have a long list of premiere recruits they are hosting this weekend. Recruiting for the 2027 class is starting to heat up and Georgia, as per usual, is in the mix for some of the nation's top prospects. One of the players that will be at Georgia this weekend is running back Kemon Spell.

Spell is rated as a five-star prospect, the seventh-best player in the country, the number one running back in the class and the number one player in the state of Pennsylvania, according to composite rankings. Spell has narrowed his decision down to USC, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Miami based on the top-five he released back in December.

Georgia Bulldogs Hosting Five-Star Running Back Kemon Spell

Aliquippa's QaLil Goode (14), Gavin Wilcox (13), and Arison Walker (15) attempt to hold back McKeesport's Kemon Spell (20) from scoring a touchdown during the second half of the WPIAL 4A Championship game Friday evening at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. | Michael Longo/For BCT / USA TODAY NETWORK

It should be noted that Penn State appears to also be in the mix despite Spell not listing them in his latest top five.

Spell was once committed to Penn State. However, following the firing of head coach James Franklin, Spell elected to decommit and explore other options. Now, with former Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell at the helm, it appears the Nitany Lions might have gotten themselves back in the mix.

The five-star running back has posted some impressive numbers in high school. During his sophomore season, he had 157 carries for 1,681 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns. He averaging over 10 yards per carry that season. In 2025, it was more of the same.

Spell missed several games due to injury but he still managed to finish the 2025 season with 1,755 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns. He also scored multiple touchdowns on kickoff and punt returns. An all-around playmaker at the high school level.

Official visits for the upcoming summer have not yet been announced, but it is likely players will begin to do so here soon. Back in December, Spell said he plans on taking all of his official visits and then will make his commitment. So whichever schools earn a visit from Spell will likely be the list of schools he ultimately chooses from later this year.

The Bulldogs currently have five players committed in the 2027 recruiting class. They recently lost one of their offensive line commits, Kyson Mallard, as he decommitted earlier in January.

Georgia Bulldogs 2027 Commits

Donte Wright, CB

Kelsey Adams, OL

Gavin Honore, WR

Noah Parker, RB

Aden Starling, WR

More from Bulldogs on SI: