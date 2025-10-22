Georgia Bulldogs Set to Host Five-Star Running Back Kemon Spell
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to host five-star running back Kemon Spell.
As the 2026 recruiting class starts to come to a close with early national signing day on the horizon, the 2027 class is starting to pick up momentum. The Bulldogs already have a few names committed to next year's class and now they are set to host one of the top players in the country from the 2027 class.
Kemon Spell was previously committed to Penn State, but after the firing of head coach James Franklin, he elected to open things back up. Spell has since announced that he will be taking visits to Georgia, Oregon, Miami, Syracuse and Michigan.
Spell is rated as a five-star prospect, the seventh-best player in the country, the number one running back in the class and the top player in the state of Pennsylvania, according to composite rankings. Georgia offered Spell just a few days before he decommitted from Penn State.
Kemon Spell Set to Visit Georgia Bulldogs
As a 10th grader, Spell posted an 11.17 in the 100-meter dash. In 2024, he racked up 157 attempts for 1,681 yards, averaged 10.7 yards per carry and 24 touchdowns.
The Bulldogs have a reputation for producing some of the nation's top backs. Right now, it's Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens taking over the spotlight for the Bulldogs. Bowens is the leading rusher with 70 carries for 376 yards and four touchdowns and Frazier is right behind him with 77 carries for 349 yards and three total touchdowns.
There is still a long way to go in this recruitment, and it looks like Georgia is going to be matched up against some of the top programs in the country in the race to land Spell's commitment. The Bulldogs currently have four commits in the 2027 class, with those players being Donte Wright, Kelsey Adams, Kyson Mallard and Gavin Honore. Spell will visit Georgia on Nov. 15 for their game against the Texas Longhorns.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Kaiden Prothro, TE
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
- Nick Abrams, LB
- Anthony Lonon Jr., DL