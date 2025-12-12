Why the Georgia Bulldogs are built to win a national title this season.

The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of preparing for yet another college football playoff run. Last year they were eliminated in the quarterfinal round so this year they would like avenge that loss.

As the playoff nears, there are reasons why Georgia is built to win a national title this season. Their overall record and the fact that they won the SEC title might indicate that, but Georgia has been molded by their schedule this season.

The Bulldogs have been tested in every way possible this season and have had to win games in just about every possible way you could ask them to.

Georgia's Schedule Has Molded Them into a Title Contender

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Against Tennessee on the road earlier this season, Georgia won a shootout. Against Auburn on the road, they had to scratch and claw their way from behind and win the game. Against Ole Miss, they had to win another shootout. Against Mississippi State, they ran the ball all the way to a win on the road. Against Georgia, they won a defensive battle and didn't allow a single touchdown. Against Alabama in the conference title game, they dominated on both sides of the ball.

It's important that teams are tested before they go and try to win a national title in the playoffs. There is some unpredictability in the expanded field as you aren't exactly sure who you will have to face in order to get to the title game. So knowing that Georgia has the confidence in themselves that they can win any style of game is important in moments like these.

There are of course other reasons as to why Georgia could win the national title this season, and some of them might be more important than the ways the Bulldogs were tested this season. But considering there aren't a whole lot of other teams in the playoff who can say the same, it seems like that might be a key advantage for Georgia in these matchups.

The Bulldogs are set to play in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. They will play the winner of Ole Miss Tulane. If Georgia advances past the quarterfinal round, they will play the winner of Ohio State vs Texas A&M/Miami. The first round of the playoff is set to take place on Dec. 19 and 20.

