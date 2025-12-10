SI

Tennessee Quickly Lands Big-Name Defensive Coordinator to Replace Tim Banks

The Volunteers moved on from Tim Banks earlier this week.

Tennessee is hiring former Penn State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to replace Tim Banks.
Tennessee is hiring former Penn State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to replace Tim Banks.
Less than a week after firing defensive coordinator Tim Banks, Tennessee is hiring Penn State's Jim Knowles to replace him, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Knowles, who spent one season at Penn State after winning a national championship as Ohio State's defensive coordinator a year ago, will now move on to his third school in as many seasons following Penn State's coaching change.

Penn State let go of James Franklin, who hired Knowles last offseason, and finalized a deal with Matt Campbell over the weekend. Shortly thereafter, Tennessee moved on from Banks, a Broyles Award finalist for top assistant a year ago, after the Vols regressed significantly on defense this season.

The opportunity to land Knowles, a veteran defensive coordinator who is considered one of the top minds in the sport on that side of the ball, was too much to pass up.

Tennessee will close its season on Dec. 30 in the Music City Bowl against Illinois.

