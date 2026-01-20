Why the Georgia Bulldogs Haven't Take More Wide Receivers in the Transfer Portal

Why the Georgia Bulldogs have not taken more wide receivers in the transfer portal this offseason.

The transfer portal has officially closed but there are still players up for grabs that college football programs can bring on to their roster. The Georgia Bulldogs had a few needs on the roster that they have already addressed, however, one position group might lacking still in the eyes of some.

Georgia will be heading into next season with quite a bit of inexperience at wide receiver. Colbie Young, Dillon Bell, Zachariah Branch and Noah Thomas are all headed off to the NFL. That leaves London Humphreys has the leading receiver in production from last season.

The Bulldogs have landed former Georgia Tech wide receiver Isiah Canion, who will likely play at X for the Bulldogs, but up to this point, that is the only addition Georgia has made at wide receiver from the portal. Georgia did make a run at former Vanderbilt wide receiver Tre Richardson, but he ultimately committed to Louisville.

So, the argument could be made that Georgia has not done enough at wide receiver this offseason to have them ready for the upcoming season. However, when you look at the room holistically, it makes sense why they maybe haven't made anymore additions.

For starters, Georgia did not lose a single wide receiver to the transfer portal. That also means Georgia signed those players to new contracts and likely bigger contracts. Georgia maybe didn't spend money on receivers in the portal, but they certainly spent money to make sure they retained the room. That also means Georgia likes what they have in the wide receiver room.

Where Georgia Lacks in Experience, They Make up For With Talent at Receiver

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Talyn Taylor (11) runs after a catch against the Austin Peay Governors in the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It's also important to remember who Georgia has in the room. Humphreys has already been mentioned and this will be his third season with the program. Sacovie White-Helton saw playing time this season and will likely be the starter at slot for Georgia. Now, let's dive into the 2025 recruiting class members.

In that recruiting class, Georgia landed commitments from CJ Wiley, Talyn Taylor, Thomas Blackshear, Landon Roldan and Tyler Williams. It's the best recruiting class of wide receivers Georgia has landed since the 2019 class that included Dominick Blaylock and George Pickens.

Taylor was rated a five-star prospect and the 20th-best player in the country, according to composite rankings. Wiley was ranked asa top-100 player out of high school, Roldan was a four-star, Williams was a four-star and Blackshear was a three-star with a very high ceiling that Georgia really liked.

At the beginning of the season, Taylor was even getting early run with the starters on Saturdays and was involved in the offense. Had it not been for an injury at the beginning of the season, who knows what his numbers would have looked like this year. Wiley also got some run at receiver as well this past season.

Needless to say, this was a class of players that Georgia was very high on, so it makes sense why they would want to keep them on the roster and why they would feel comfortable rolling into next season with them being the headliners.

That doesn't even include the 2026 class, which also has some solid receiver prospects in it as well.

So does Georgia lack experience in the room right now? Yes. But when you pour resources into getting talented players on campus, it might be best that those are the guys on the field and that you get the most out of them rather than potentially run them out of the room to get some guys out of the portal.

Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker:

Departures:

Daniel Harris, DB (Committed to California)

Roderick Robinson, RB (Committed to UAB)

Jordan Thomas, DL (Committed to South Carolina)

Nyier Daniels, OL

Kris Jones, LB (Committed to Boston College)

Jaden Harris, S (Committed to Kansas)

Bo Hughley, OL (Committed to Colorado)

Joenel Aguero, S (Committed to Ole Miss)

Ondre Evans, DB (Committed to NC State)

Adrian Maddox, DB (Committed to Kansas State)

Elo Modozie, EDGE (Committed to Purdue)

Dominick Kelly, DB (Committed to Ohio State)

Jamal Meriweather, OL

Additions:

Khalil Barnes, S (Clemson)

Isiah Canion, WR (Georgia Tech)

Braylon Conley, CB (USC)

Amaris Williams, EDGE (Auburn)

Ja'Marley Riddle, S (East Carolina)

Dante Dowdell, RB (Kentucky)

Gentry Williams, CB (Oklahoma)

TyQuez Richardson, OL (Alabama A&M)

Bryson Beaver, QB (Oregon)

