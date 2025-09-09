Why the Georgia Football vs Tennessee Betting Line Should Concern Bulldog Fans
Here is why the point spread between the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers should be a concern for Georgia fans.
The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for their biggest challenge of the 2025 season thus far as they head to Neyland Stadium to take on the Tennessee Volunteers. This will be Kirby Smart's fifth trip to Knoxville as the Bulldogs' head coach.
While the Dawgs have experienced great success in this rivalry as of late, there have been some concerning indicators in the lead-up to this year's matchup. One of these is the point spread. According to FanDuel, the Bulldogs are currently a 3.5-point favorite over the Volunteers, a fairly significant decrease from what the opening spread was (7.5 points).
Unless a significant change takes place, this would be the smallest point spread for a Georgia-Tennessee game under Kirby Smart. The drastic decrease from the opening line is also a massive indicator that sharp money seems to favor the Volunteers.
Despite the concerning odds this year, Georgia has successfully covered the spread in their previous five matchups against the Volunteers and has held Tennessee to less than 20 points in four of those five contests. Data for earlier matchups of the Kirby Smart era was unavailable; however, the Dawgs dominantly won those matchup as well.
The Bulldogs will look to defy Vegas' odds once again as they travel to Neyland Stadium on Saturday, September 13th. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for 3:30 p.m., and coverage for this event will be held on ABC.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily