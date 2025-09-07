ESPN College GameDay Headed to Knoxville for Tennessee vs Georgia Bulldogs Matchup
The beloved college football show, "College Gameday," has announced that it will be traveling to Knoxville for Georgia and Tennessee's week three matchup.
Week two of the 2025 college football season is still underway, but that has not stopped the beloved college football pregame show, College Gameday, from announcing it';s location for the third week of the season.
The legendary show will be making a trip to Knoxville, Tennessee, for the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers rivalry game. This will be the first time either team is featured by the show this season and will be each team's first SEC matchup of 2025.
Both Georgia and Tennessee are heading into this matchup 2-0 and are both likely to be ranked inside the top-15 at the time of their matchup. Georgia has handled the series as of late, winning the previous eight straight matchups.
The Bulldogs and Volunteers have shared some legendary moments in their storied SEC history and have developed quite a dislike for one another. As the two teams prepare for an extremely important week three matchup, expect energy to be extremely high on Saturday.
Kickoff for Georgia and Tennessee's annual rivalry will begin at 7:00 p.m., and coverage for this event will be held on ABC. This will be the 55th total matchup between these two schools in a series that Georgia leads 29-23-2.
