Kirby Smart Explains Georgia Bulldogs' First Half Blunder Against Austin Peay
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart explains what happened during the Bulldogs' final offensive drive to close out the first half.
One of the many topics discussed in the contest was the Bulldogs' final offensive drive of the first half. The Dawgs had the ball of the Austin Peay goal line with multiple opportunities to score points, but were left empty-handed after multiple failed attempts.
Following the game, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart commented on the events of the first half and explained his frustrations with what all took place that led to Georgia's empty-handedness.
"What disappointed me most is that we didn't score. There were like five plays that were within inches," said Smart. "Looking back, I probably wish we could've run the ball earlier. But the thought is that you don't run it when you don't have a timeout."
Smart did highlight a silver lining from the sequence, stating that it gave the Bulldogs some adversity to face as they headed to the locker room for the half.
Georgia will look to improve its offensive output during practice as it prepares for teh first road game of the season against the Tennessee Volunteers. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and will be aired on ABC.
Georgia Bulldogs 2025 College Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 - vs Marshall (3:30 - ESPN)
- Sept. 6 - vs Austin Peay (3:30 - SEC Network+)
- Sept. 13 - @ Tennessee (3:30 - ABC)
- Sept. 20 - BYE
- Sept. 27 - vs Alabama (7:30 - ABC)
- Oct. 4 - vs Kentucky (Noon - ABC or ESPN)
- Oct. 11 - @ Auburn (NIGHT - TBD)
- Oct. 18 - vs Ole Miss (FLEX - TBD)
- Oct. 25 - BYE
- Nov. 1 - vs Florida (3:30 - ABC)
- Nov. 8 - @ Mississippi State (Noon - ABC or ESPN)
- No. 15 - vs Texas (FLEX - TBD)
- Nov. 22 - vs Charlotte (12:45 SEC Network)
- Nov. 29 - vs Georgia Tech (3:30 - ABC)
