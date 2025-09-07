AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Georgia Bulldogs Ranking Revealed After Week Two Win
See where the Georgia Bulldogs have landed in the latest AP College Football Poll following their week two victory over Austin Peay.
Week two of the 2025 college football season has concluded as teams all across the country turn their attention to the third week of the season. With the dust settled on another fantastic week of college football, the Associated Press has released a brand new batch of rankings for its top 25 college football poll.
Despite some questionable performances, every team ranked inside the top 10 earned a victory on Saturday, with teams such as Oregon, Ohio State, and Miami turning in monstrous victories of 40 points or more. Both Oregon and Ohio State surpassed 65 points in their matchups.
Other teams inside the top 25 were not as lucky, however, as week two saw four teams ranked inside the top 20 suffer defeats. Three of which were to unranked opponents (SMU, Florida, and Arizona State). The large number of upsets and massive victories has created some movement within the latest rankings.
The Georgia Bulldogs were one of the teams fortunate enough to escape with a week three victory, despite a relatively poor showing against the Austin Peay Governors. The Dawgs will look to improve upon their output this week as they prepare for their first conference matchup of the season against the Tennessee Volunteers.
AP Top 25 College Football Poll (Week 3)
