Why the Kansas City Chiefs Should Provide A Cautionary Tale to the Georgia Bulldogs

Why one the NFL's most successful teams of the past decade should provide a cautionary tale for Georgia Bulldog fans.

The Georgia Bulldogs are heading into the 2026 college football season with a handful of high expectations and tons of confidence as the team returns a large portion of its production from last season.

But as the Dawgs' next quest for another national title inches closer, there is an extremely notable football team that should provide a cautionary tale to Georgia fans ahead of the 2026 college football season.

During the 2024 NFL season, a beaten and battered Kansas City Chiefs team trudged along through the year. Despite many noted deficiencies, the team eventually found its way to another berth in the Super Bowl under head coach Andy Reid. While their performance in the big game would be disastrous, the fact the team even made it to Super Bowl LIX was impressive in its own right.

The Chiefs' march to the Super Bowl was aided by their extremely impressive ability to find ways to win in the final moments of games. The team finished the year a staggering 11-0 in one-score matchups, which many experts complimented, citing the team had "Championship DNA."

The 2025 season would not be nearly as successful, as the Chiefs finished the year with a 1-9 record in one score affairs. As a result, the team missed the playoffs altogether and boasted their worst record in years.

Why the Georgia Bulldogs Should Be Aware of the Kansas City Chiefs' Troubles

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart looks toward the field during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Georgia Bulldogs are a college football program that is also often associated with having a "Championship DNA" under head coach Kirby Smart. That DNA was extremely apparent during the Dawgs' 2025 season.

Georgia found itself in multiple one-score games last year, many of which the Bulldogs trailed late into the fourth quarter. Despite these close finishes, the Dawgs managed to boast a 4-1 record in one-score matchups during the regular season and were heralded for their "clutch" abilities.

The team's impressive record in these games aided Georgia to its second consecutive SEC Championship victory, and helped the Dawgs birth its fourth College Football Playoff berth in five seasons.

But for as memorable as the 2025 season was, there are plenty of moments that could have changed the outcome of Georgia's season, had one or two plays gone differently. A made field goal by Tennessee, a failed fourth down conversion against Ole Miss, or a completed pass against the Florida Gators all could have drastically changed what was an extremely prosperous season in Athens.

This narrative is hammered home given Kansas City's staunchly different results from 2024 and 2025. A few mistakes in one score matchups can be the difference in a championship appearance, or one of the worst records in the league.

While luck does certainly play a factor in close games, championship teams can certainly impact the game to shift the odds in their favor. And few college football teams have been as good at doing this as the Georgia Bulldogs, and the Dawgs' resiliency in key moments has been a large part to the team's success under Kirby Smart.

But if a team as successful and as decorated as the Kansas City Chiefs can experience a massive collapse in production due to shrinking margins in contests, the Bulldogs are certainly just as susceptible to this fortune.

While Kansas City's recent downfall and poor showing in one score matchups does not directly suggest that Georgia will suffer the same fate, it certainly provides a cautionary tale and firm reminder to Bulldog fans that the difference in a disappointing season or another championship is only a handful of plays away.