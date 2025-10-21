Will Georgia's Football Staff Survive a Wild College Football Coaching Carousel?
Will Georgia's staff be able to survive an already wild college football coaching carousel?
We are a little over halfway through the 2025 college football season and a large number of head coaching jobs are already open for business. Florida, Penn State, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, UCLA, UAB, Oklahoma State and Colorado State have all already fired their head coaches. It's likely that more will join the list before the end of the season.
So with a long list of new hires set to be made this year, will Georgia's coaching be able to survive an already wild coaching carousel?
With the number of jobs that are already open, it seems unlikely, however, Kirby Smart has done a commendable job retaining his staff each and every year. Dell McGee and Fran Brown are the most recent examples of coaches from Georgia's staff to leave for a head coaching job, but this past offseason, Coach Smart managed to keep his group in tact.
A name that has continued to be circulated around the head coaching world is defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann. He came over from Alabama to Georgia with Coach Smart when he was hired and has been in Athens ever since. Georgia's defense may not look the same this year as it has in previous seasons, but Schumann has proven himself as one of the best recruiters and talent developers on the defensive side of the ball.
It's worth noting that Schumann interviewed for the North Carolina job last offseason and the year before that, it was the Philadelphia Eagles that came calling trying to get Schumann out of Athens.
Will Glenn Schumann Be Hired Away from Georgia?
Tight ends coach Todd Hartley is likely another name that could start being thrown around for some of these jobs. Another example of a coach who has proven to be one of the best recruiters at his position in the entire country and has been at Georgia since 2019.
James Coley might even be a name to circulate around. He has helped rejuvenate Georgia's wide receiver room over the last couple of seasons and was once an offensive coordinator prior to returning to Georgia.
With that said, though, much like the way he recruits players, Coach Smart has brought on staff members who appear to be all in on Georgia. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has a laundry list of Georgia ties, offensive line coach Stacy Searels is right there with him, defensive line coach Tray Scott has been on record saying he would never leave Georgia and Hartley is a UGA alum himself.
It may not even be a head coaching job that prys a name off Georgia's coaching staff. Buster Faulkner left Georgia a couple of seasons ago to be the offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech and has been successful up to this point in his career.
Coach Smart may be able to hold on to his coaching staff yet again this year despite all of the chaos that is occurring across college football, but it is certainly something Georgia fans need to keep an eye on as the season progresses.