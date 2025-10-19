Asa Wall Announces Commitment to Georgia Bulldogs
Asa Wall, a tight end in the 2028 class, has announced his commitment to Georgia.
While the Georgia Bulldogs are looking to finish out the 2026 recruiting class on a high note, they got a head start on a future class. Asa Wall, a tight end in the 2028 recruiting class, has announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.
Wall is a Georgia native who currently plays for John Milledge Academy. The Dawgs have a history of landing some of the best tight ends in the country on an annual basis and Wall now joins the list. Recruiting rankings have not yet been released for the 2028 class, but Wall is expected to be one of the top players at his position.
Georgia currently has commitments from Kaiden Prothro, Lincoln Keyes and Brayden Fogle in the 2026 class. Another loaded class of tight end commits that tight ends coach Todd Hartley has wrangled together. That list of names comes directly after Georgia landed Elyiss Williams and Ethan Barbour in the 2025 class.
Asa Wall Commits to Georgia Bulldogs
The Dawgs have produced some headlining names at tight end over the years. Brock Bowers is the most notable one, alongside Darnell Washington, John Fitzpatrick and Charlie Woerner. Current tight ends Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie are set to join those former Dawgs in the league here soon as well.
There is still a long way to go before the 2028 recruiting class starts to really heat up across college football, but that didn't stop Georgia from making Wall a priority.
With Georgia having a few more home games this season, they will have the opportunity to host some of the top names in the country across multiple classes. The Dawgs are on track to finish with one of the top classes in 2026 and now they 2028 class is off to a very strong start with the addition of Wall.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Kaiden Prothro, TE
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
- Nick Abrams, LB
- Anthony Lonon Jr., DL